Ariana Grande - 'No Tears Left To Cry'

Ariana has beautifully payed homage to all of those lost in the attack after her Manchester concert.

We have been anticipating Ariana Grande's epic return to music for quite some time, and the 'Dangerous Woman' has made an incredible comeback with her brand new 'No Tears Left To Cry'.

The 24-year-old hasn't made many appearances on social media, recently, but shocked her fans when she started hinting a new single, with the droplet emoji.

Pic: PA Images

In the video, where Ari sings "Right now I'm in a state of mind, I wanna be in like all the time. Ain't got no tears left to cry, so I'm pickin' it up, I'm pickin' up", we see the sensation walk through several dreamy landscapes in beautiful, flowing gowns, and dancing atop a skyscraper.

Fans where quick to spot one easter egg in the video, which was directed by Dave Meyers. During the final shot, we see a bumble bee flying off into the sunset, as Ariana looks across a city. This is, clearly, a beautiful tribute to those affected by the Manchester attack, as the Manchester Worker Bee is the city's official symbol.

We don't know about you, Ariana, but we certainly had to get a few tissues ready, because we do have some tears to cry, after this powerful return.

Ariana Grande - 'No Tears Left To Cry' Lyrics:

[Intro]

Right now, I'm in a state of mind

I wanna be in like all the time

Ain't got no tears left to cry

So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up

I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up

So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up

I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up (oh, yeah)

[Refrain]

Pickin' it up (yeah), pickin' it up (yeah)

Lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up

Yeah, we turnin' it up

[Verse 1]

Ain't got no tears in my body

I ran out, but boy, I like it, I like it, I like it

Don't matter how, what, where, who tries it

We're out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin'

[Pre-Chorus]

Comin' out, even when it's rainin' down

Can't stop now, can't stop so shut your mouth

Shut your mouth, and if you don't know

Then now you know it, babe

Know it, babe, yeah

[Chorus]

Right now, I'm in a state of mind

I wanna be in, like, all the time

Ain't got no tears left to cry

So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)

I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up

Oh, I just want you to come with me

We on another mentality

Ain't got no tears left to cry

So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)

I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up

[Refrain]

Pickin' it up (yeah), pickin' it up (yeah)

Lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up

Yeah, we turnin' it up

[Verse 2]

They point out the colors in you, I see 'em too

And, boy, I like 'em, I like 'em, I like 'em

We're way too fly to partake in all this hate

We out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin'

[Pre-Chorus]

Comin' out, even when it's rainin' down

Can't stop now, can't stop, so shut your mouth

Shut your mouth, and if you don't know

Then now you know it, babe

Know it, babe, yeah

[Chorus]

Right now, I'm in a state of mind

I wanna be in, like, all the time

Ain't got no tears left to cry

So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)

I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up

Oh, I just want you to come with me

We on another mentality

Ain't got no tears left to cry (so don't cry)

So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)

I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up

[Pre-Chorus]

Comin' out, even when it's rainin' down

Can't stop now, shut your mouth

Ain't got no tears left to cry

Oh yeah, oh yeah

[Chorus]

Oh, I just want you to come with me

We on another mentality

Ain't got no tears left to cry (cry)

So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)

I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up

[Refrain]

I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up

Lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up

Yeah, we turnin' it up

