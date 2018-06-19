After Tweeting She Felt Low, Anne-Marie's Fans Came Together To Send Her Hundreds Of Messages Of Love

19 June 2018, 14:09

Anne-Marie We Love AM Tweet

When Anne-Marie was feeling a little blue, she could count on her Ninjas to send her all of the love and support Twitter could handle...

Every time we've seen Anne-Marie, she's been a squealing, giggling ball of LOLs. Like, EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. But she is human after all, and she took to Twitter to tell her 391k followers that she was feeling a little sad.

The 'Alarm' hit maker wrote "Some days I just feel f***in low [sic]", and her loyal fans took it upon themselves to cheer her up.

> WATCH: Camila Cabello Joined Anne-Marie On Stage To Sing 'Rockabye' Together

Using the hashtag "#WeLoveAMBecause", many of her fans sent lengthy messages detailing why she was their favourite singer (and person) in the whole world.

From her incredible way she interacts with all of her fans - both online and face-to-face - to the way she doesn't really care how she looks; she's just game for a laugh, Anne-Marie was inundated with love.

We'd start writing why we love Anne-Marie, but we don't have time to write every single reason. We'll just let this picture do the talking for us...

Anne-Marie Roman Kemp Summertime Ball 2018

Anne-Marie did the one thing we've always wanted to do. *sighs*

> We've Got All Of The Anne-Marie Goodness You Could Possibly Want Over On Our App!

Anne-Marie Tickets

Anne-Marie
  • O2 Academy Brixton
    London
  • Thu 22 nov '18
    19:00
  • from £26
  • Buy Now

Anne-Marie
  • Barrowland
    Glasgow
  • Sun 25 nov '18
    19:00
  • from £23.50
  • Buy Now

Anne-Marie
  • O2 Academy Birmingham
    Birmingham
  • Wed 28 nov '18
    19:00
  • from £23.50
  • Buy Now

Anne-Marie
  • Manchester Academy
    Manchester
  • Mon 19 nov '18
    19:00
  • from £23.50
  • Buy Now

Anne-Marie
  • O2 Academy Brixton
    London
  • Fri 23 nov '18
    19:00
  • from £26
  • Buy Now

Anne-Marie
  • Manchester Academy
    Manchester
  • Tue 20 nov '18
    19:00
  • from £23.50
  • Buy Now

Latest Anne-Marie News

See more Latest Anne-Marie News

Anne-Marie Camila Cabello On-Stage Rockabye

WATCH: Camila Cabello Joined Anne-Marie On Stage To Sing 'Rockabye' Together
Anne Marie bonkers throwback tunes

WATCH: Anne-Marie Singing Dizzee Rascal And Missy Elliott Is The Best Throwback EVER
Anne-Marie #CapitalSTB Rider

WATCH: Anne-Marie Reacts To Her Wild #CapitalSTB Rider

Anne-Marie Drunk Tweet Asset

Anne-Marie Got Drunk And Vowed To Delete Twitter

Anne Marie Godson

Anne-Marie Singing FRIENDS With Her Godson Is The Most Innocent Thing We've Ever Seen

More News

See more More News

Ariana Grande 'So Pete It Is' Tweet

Ariana Grande Clapped Back At Troll Who Calls Her "Dumb" For Naming Song 'Pete'
Love Island Theory

This Theory About Why Niall Aslam Really Left Love Island Makes Total Sense
Jack Fincham Tattoo Rib

What Does Love Island's Jack Fincham's Rib Tattoo Actually Say?
Stormzy Shares Heartfelt Message About Ed Sheeran

Stormzy Shares Heartfelt Message About Ed Sheeran After Surprise Wembley Performance
Chadwick Boseman 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards

WATCH: Chadwick Boseman Hands His MTV Movie Award To A Real Life Hero