Roman Kemp’s Girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury Lands In Australia Ahead Of First I'm A Celeb Eviction

Roman Kemp's girlfriend has flown to Australia. Picture: Anne-Sophie/Instagram / Roman Kemp/Instagram

Roman Kemp’s girlfriend has flown out to Australia to greet her man when he eventually leaves the I’m A Celeb jungle.

Roman Kemp is coming to the end of his second week in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, so girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury has jetted out to await the exit of her boyfriend.

The Capital Breakfast host fast became a firm favourite campmate, so she might have a while longer to wait for Roman to leave the show, but she’ll be staying in the luxurious Versace Hotel in the meantime.

The first eviction from the jungle is thought to be this Sunday, 1 December and the final is likely Sunday 8 December.

I’m A Celeb’s Roman Kemp Left Girlfriend Anne-Sophie A Video Message For Every Day He’s In The Jungle

Touching down in matching blue cycle shorts and crop top, Roman’s girlfriend looked ready for the Aussie heat.

After crashing in her luxurious hotel bed following 24 hours of travel, Anne-Sophie shared a look at the incredible room she’ll be staying in for the next week and a half.

With a plush double bed and a roll-top bathtub, the neuroscientist will no doubt be more than happy to unwind at the hotel as she watches Roman continue his journey in the jungle.

The 26 year old has become one of the favourite celebrities while on the ITV show, alongside Caitlyn Jenner and Andrew Whyment, who were voted by the public on Wednesday to be camp leader and deputy, respectively.

Before heading into the jungle, Roman recorded messages for each day he’d be away from his girlfriend, something which quickly won him the title of ‘boyfriend goals’ by I’m A Celeb viewers.

The jungle hopeful filmed them all and put them on a USB, meaning she has to refrain from watching them all in one go.

These few weeks are the longest time the couple have gone without speaking throughout their relationship and, just a few days in, it was clear she was missing him.

Before Roman had even entered the jungle, Anne-Sophie took to Instagram to share a touching message about her beau.

Alongside a selfie of her kissing him on the lips, she wrote: “I’m so proud of your achievements and the exciting places your life is taking you.

“I can’t wait to watch your experience in the jungle unfold, and to be able to admire your face, your kindness, perseverance and your wit every single day. I literally cannot contain my excitement can we fast forward to 9pm already. I love you.”

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV.

Listen to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp - weekday mornings from 6am on Capital.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Little Mix News