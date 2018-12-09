Years & Years Brought Massive Hits And Incredible Dance Moves To Their Showstopping #CapitalJBB Set!

Faultless vocals and INCREDIBLE dance moves... Years & Years tore up the O2 with this HUGE set!

Years & Years never put a foot wrong when it comes to live performances, and tonight was no exception as Olly, Mikey and Emre brought the good vibes to London's O2!

They kicked off their hit-packed set with 'King', as Olly showed off his best dance moves, including some serious snake hips in perfect synchronicity with his dancers.

The choreography continued for 'Desire' as Olly and his troupe of backing dancers morphed into one mass of limbs - what a showman!

The band then delighted the crowds with 'All For You' and 'If You're Over Me'... and we can safely say we will NEVER be over them!

They closed on the amazing 'Shine', leaving the crowds screaming for more of this fab three-piece. THAT's how you do a set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola!

Ahead of their turn on the stage, Olly, Emre and Mikey stopped off at Capital's backstage studio to drop a few confessions...

Years & Years – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘King’

‘Desire’

'All For You’

‘If You’re Over Me’

‘Shine’

