Years & Years – ‘King’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
9 December 2018, 19:24
Years & Years opened their #CapitalJBB with a storming rendition of ‘King’!
Years & Years’ first ever UK number one was their incredible song ‘King’, and they treated the #CapitalJBB crowd to a brilliant performance of it as they opened their live set.
Taking to the stage in a spectacular outfit, Olly Alexander’s stunning vocals filled London’s O2 as the group made their mark on the festive occasion.
Having released two epic albums full of hits, Years & Years made sure to bring them all and ‘King’ was a definite fan favourite.
Check out Years & Years’ performance of ‘King’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…
Years & Years – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘King’
‘Desire’
'All For You’
‘If You’re Over Me’
‘Shine’
Years & Years – ‘King’ Lyrics
I caught you watching me under the light
Can I realign?
They say it's easy to leave you behind
I don't want try
Cut cover, take that test
Hold courage to your chest
Don't wanna wait for you
Don't wanna have to lose
All that I've compromised
to feel another high
I've got to keep it down tonight
And oh, oh, oh
I was a king under your control
And oh, oh, oh
I wanna feel like you've let me go
So let me go
Don't you remember how I used to like
Being on the line?
I dreamed you dreamed of me calling out my name
Is it worth the price?
Cut cover, take that test
Hold courage to your chest
Don't wanna wait for you
Don't wanna have to lose
All that I've compromised
to feel another high
I've got to keep it down tonight
And oh, oh, oh
I was a king under your control
And oh, oh, oh
I wanna feel like you've let me go
I had to break myself to carry on
No love and no admission
Take this from me tonight
Oh, let's fight
Oh, let's fight
Oh, let's fight
Oh
And oh, oh, oh
I was a king under your control
And oh, oh, oh
I wanna feel like you've let me go
So let me go
Let go, let go, let go of everything
Let go, let go, let go of everything
Let go, let go, let go of everything
Let go, let go, let go of everything
