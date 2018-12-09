Years & Years – ‘King’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Years & Years opened their #CapitalJBB with a storming rendition of ‘King’!

Years & Years’ first ever UK number one was their incredible song ‘King’, and they treated the #CapitalJBB crowd to a brilliant performance of it as they opened their live set.

Taking to the stage in a spectacular outfit, Olly Alexander’s stunning vocals filled London’s O2 as the group made their mark on the festive occasion.

Years & Years on stage. Picture: PA

Having released two epic albums full of hits, Years & Years made sure to bring them all and ‘King’ was a definite fan favourite.

Check out Years & Years’ performance of ‘King’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Years & Years – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘King’

‘Desire’

'All For You’

‘If You’re Over Me’

‘Shine’

Years & Years – ‘King’ Lyrics

I caught you watching me under the light

Can I realign?

They say it's easy to leave you behind

I don't want try

Cut cover, take that test

Hold courage to your chest

Don't wanna wait for you

Don't wanna have to lose

All that I've compromised

to feel another high

I've got to keep it down tonight

And oh, oh, oh

I was a king under your control

And oh, oh, oh

I wanna feel like you've let me go

So let me go

Don't you remember how I used to like

Being on the line?

I dreamed you dreamed of me calling out my name

Is it worth the price?

Cut cover, take that test

Hold courage to your chest

Don't wanna wait for you

Don't wanna have to lose

All that I've compromised

to feel another high

I've got to keep it down tonight

And oh, oh, oh

I was a king under your control

And oh, oh, oh

I wanna feel like you've let me go

I had to break myself to carry on

No love and no admission

Take this from me tonight

Oh, let's fight

Oh, let's fight

Oh, let's fight

Oh

And oh, oh, oh

I was a king under your control

And oh, oh, oh

I wanna feel like you've let me go

So let me go

Let go, let go, let go of everything

Let go, let go, let go of everything

Let go, let go, let go of everything

Let go, let go, let go of everything

