Years & Years – ‘All For You’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Years & Years didn’t hold back with an incredible live performance of ‘All For You’ at the #CapitalJBB!

Years & Years’ second album ‘Palo Santo’ was released earlier this year and it stormed the charts on its release, with ‘All For You’ being one of the standout tracks.

Performing it live at the #CapitalJBB for the first time, the trio had the 16,000 strong crowd captivated from the very start and made sure the party was in full swing.

Years & Years on stage. Picture: PA

'All For You’ is one of those dance tracks that you can’t help but move to, which proved to be true when the audience at London’s O2 started throwing plenty (sometimes questionable) shapes in the crowd.

Check out Years & Years’ performance of ‘All For You’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Years & Years – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘King’

‘Desire’

'All For You’

‘If You’re Over Me’

‘Shine’

Years & Years – ‘All For You’ Lyrics

I've been thinkin'

Was it all a different scene in my head?

Ooh

You've got powers

You instructed all the demons instead

Mmm

Ooh, everyone sees a man so tall, so perfect, they said

Yeah, you've got ambition

I thought we would grow in time, I wasn't prepared

And now, am I forgiven?

Oh

You look like you're so damn scared

I don't really think you care

You know, you know that our time is through

"It's over when I leave, " you said, "we're never gonna meet again"

You played your game, it was all for you

Ooh, ooh

Ooh

It's all for you

Is it always just a stand in for a man that can't heal?

Ooh

I've got arrows, am I shooting through the sky for us still

Na, na, na

And I have a spent a year, wondering if I had all of the blame

Ah, yeah (ah yeah)

And love's a bitter fruit if you choose to remain in your shame

But you couldn't listen, no

You look like you're so damn scared

I don't really think you care

You know, you know that our time is through

"It's over when I leave, " you said, "we're never gonna meet again"

You played your game, it was all for you

Ooh, ooh

Ooh

It's all for you

Ooh, ooh

Ooh

It's all for you

Kneeling at your temple, love was accidental

Singing bruises, I was foolish

Thinking I was careful, losing every battle

Singing bruises, I was foolish

No hands, no rush

No touch, no drug

No blood, no love

I'm doing it all for you

No hands, no rush

No touch, no drug

No blood, no love

I'm doing it all for you

You look like you're so damn scared

I don't really think you care (don't care)

You know, you know that our time is through (you know that our time is)

"It's over when I leave, " you said, "we're never gonna meet again"

You played your game, it was all for you

I said, "so long", I said, "so long"

I said, "so long", it's all for you

I said, "so long", I said, "so long"

I said, "so long", it's all for you

