James Arthur – ‘Sun Comes Up’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

We might be in December, but if anyone’s gonna bring the ‘Sun’, it’s James Arthur!

16,000 hit music fans crammed into London’s O2 were given a treat this evening as James Arthur brought his Rudimental collab, ‘Sun Comes Up’ to the Ball.

It’s James’s fourth time performing at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola, and he just gets better every time.

One of our most popular performers, you can relive James’s amazing set to your heart’s content with the video above.

James Arthur – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Sun Comes Up’

‘You Deserve Better’

‘Empty Space’

‘The Power Of Love’ feat Dalton Harris

‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ (Cover)

‘Say You Won’t Let Go’

James Arthur on stage. Picture: PA

James Arthur – ‘Sun Comes Up’ Lyrics

I wonder, maybe they'd never find me

I've been waitin' such a long, long, long time to feel it

Swallowed by the waters around me

Though I took so many wrong, wrong, wrong turns to see it, woah

But I dance through the blisters at night

And I laughed 'til I cried and cried and

I ran 'til my feet couldn't run no more (no more, no more)

And I sang 'til my lungs were burnin'

'Til I know I'm alive, alive, yeah

I'll sit 'til I can't hear words no more

Suddenly the sun comes up

And I feel my love floodin' back again, yeah

Until the sun goes up

And I feel my love comin' up again

Suddenly the sun comes up

And the dark is gone

We made it to the dawn and I don't miss you anymore

When the sun comes up

I can feel my love comin' back again

It wasn't easy tryin' to run with these handcuffs

I had to sleep through such a cold, cold, cold night to see it

Green flashes hit me right where I'm standing

Sunlight cut into your bones, bones, bones, started to heal it

Oh, oh, I danced through the blisters at night

And I laughed 'til I cried and cried and

I ran 'til my feet couldn't run no more (no more, no more)

And I sang 'til my lungs were burnin'

'Til I know I'm alive, alive, yeah

I'll sit 'til I can't hear words no more

Suddenly the sun comes up

And I feel my love floodin' back again, yeah

Until the sun goes up

And I feel my love comin' up again

Suddenly the sun comes up

And the dark is gone

We made it to the dawn and I don't miss you anymore

When the sun comes up

I can feel my love comin' back again

Give a little light

To get a little love back

Give a little light

To get a little love back

Give a little light (won't you give it?)

To get a little love back (give your love back)

Give a little light (won't you give it?)

To get a little love back (shine your light on me)

Give a little light (give a little, to get a little love)

To get a little love back (to get a little love back)

Give a little light (to get a little love back)

Oh, dance through the blisters at night

I laughed 'til I cried and cried and

I ran 'til my feet couldn't run no more (no more, no more)

I sang 'til my lungs were burnin'

I'm alive, alive

I can't hear words no more

Suddenly the sun comes up

And I feel my love

Sun comes up again, my love

Until the sun comes up

And I feel my love comin' up again (I feel my love)

I can feel my love, I can feel my love

Sun comes up

I can feel my love comin' back again

