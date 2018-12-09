James Arthur – ‘Empty Space’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Things got emosh as James Arthur performed ‘Empty Space’ to the #CapitalJBB crowd.

Talk about an emotional rollercoaster – if one artist can make you party and cry within the same set, it’s James Arthur – and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house as he performed ‘Empty Space’.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

After the upbeat ‘You Deserve Better’, James shifted the mood with this emotive ballad, and you guys loved every second.

You can catch James’s amazing performance again with the video above – make sure you’ve got the tissues handy in advance!

James Arthur – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Sun Comes Up’

‘You Deserve Better’

‘Empty Space’

‘The Power Of Love’ feat Dalton Harris

‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ (Cover)

‘Say You Won’t Let Go’

James Arthur on stage. Picture: PA

James Arthur – ‘Empty Space’ Lyrics

I don't see you

You're not in every window I look through

And I don't miss you

You're not in every single thing I do

I don't think we're meant to be

And you are not the missing piece

I won't hear it

Whenever anybody says your name

And I won't feel it

Even when I'm burstin' into flames

I don't regret the day I left

I don't believe that I was blessed

I'm probably lyin' to myself again

I'm alone in my head

And lookin' for love in this stranger's bed

But I don't think I'll find it

'Cause only you could fill this empty space

I wanna tell all my friends

But I don't think they would understand

It's somethin' I've decided

'Cause only you could fill this empty space

Space, space

This empty space

Space, space

This

'Cause only you could fill this empty space

I've been drinking

I've been doin' things I shouldn't do

Overthinkin'

I don't know who I am without you

I'm a liar and a cheat

I let my ego swallow me

And that's why I might never see you again

I'm alone in my head

And lookin' for love in this stranger's bed

But I don't think I'll find it

'Cause only you could fill this empty space

I wanna tell all my friends

But I don't think they would understand

It's somethin' I've decided

'Cause only you could fill this empty space

Space, space

This empty space

Space, space

This

'Cause only you could fill this empty space

How could I make you love me?

How could I make you love me?

How could I make you love me?

How could I make you love me?

How could I make you love me?

How could I make you love me?

How could I make you love me? (space, space)

How could I make you love me?

How could I make you love me? (space, space)

How could I make you love me?

How could I make you love me?

How could I make you love me?

> Download Our App For The Latest #CapitalJBB News