James Arthur – ‘You Deserve Better’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

There’s no mistaking James Arthur’s soulful vocals as he entertained the #CapitalJBB crowd.

James Arthur’s ‘You Deserve Better’ sounded even more incredible performed live in front of 16,000 hit music fans at the Jingle Bell Ball.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

There’s no mistaking that stunning soulful voice, and James got the whole Ball crowd singing and dancing along to this hit.

James is something of a Ball pro, having taken to the stage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball three times previously – and he just gets better every single time!

James Arthur – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Sun Comes Up’

‘You Deserve Better’

‘Empty Space’

‘The Power Of Love’ feat Dalton Harris

‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ (Cover)

‘Say You Won’t Let Go’

James Arthur at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

James Arthur – ‘You Deserve Better’ Lyrics

I'm just not sure whether my heart is working

And yours is beating double time

Deep down you know I ain't even worth it

It's not enough, babe, all I do is make you cry

Like ooh whoa, ooh whoa

I know, I do this every time

Like ooh whoa, I know

That I just got to say what's on my mind

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I'm not what you need

You're better, better than you even realize

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I want you to see

You're better off without me in your life

And I hope you find somebody else

That'll love you like nobody else

And I hope he gives you something real, oh, I love you still

But you deserve better, better, better, better

Give up on me, 'cause, babe, I'm hopeless

The more it hurts, the more it's right

You know I loved, I just never showed you

It'll be too late when you're with some other guy

Like ooh whoa, ooh whoa

I know, I do this every time

Like ooh whoa, I know

That I just got to say what's on my mind

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I'm not what you need

You're better, better than you even realize

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I want you to see

You're better off without me in your life

And I hope you find somebody else

That'll love you like nobody else

And I hope he gives you something real, oh, I love you still

But you deserve better, better, better, better

Might be what you want, but not what you need

Baby, oh yeah

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I'm not what you need

You're better, better than you even realize

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I want you to see

You're better off without me in your life

And I hope you find somebody else

That'll love you like nobody else

And I hope he gives you something real, oh, I love you still

But you deserve better, better, better, better

