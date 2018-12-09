James Arthur – ‘You Deserve Better’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

9 December 2018, 17:39

There’s no mistaking James Arthur’s soulful vocals as he entertained the #CapitalJBB crowd.

James Arthur’s ‘You Deserve Better’ sounded even more incredible performed live in front of 16,000 hit music fans at the Jingle Bell Ball.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

There’s no mistaking that stunning soulful voice, and James got the whole Ball crowd singing and dancing along to this hit.

James is something of a Ball pro, having taken to the stage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball three times previously – and he just gets better every single time!

James Arthur – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Sun Comes Up’

‘You Deserve Better’

‘Empty Space’

‘The Power Of Love’ feat Dalton Harris

‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ (Cover)

‘Say You Won’t Let Go’

James Arthur performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
James Arthur at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

James Arthur – ‘You Deserve Better’ Lyrics

I'm just not sure whether my heart is working
And yours is beating double time
Deep down you know I ain't even worth it
It's not enough, babe, all I do is make you cry

Like ooh whoa, ooh whoa
I know, I do this every time
Like ooh whoa, I know
That I just got to say what's on my mind

You deserve better, better, better than me
Might be what you want, but I'm not what you need
You're better, better than you even realize
You deserve better, better, better than me
Might be what you want, but I want you to see
You're better off without me in your life

And I hope you find somebody else
That'll love you like nobody else
And I hope he gives you something real, oh, I love you still
But you deserve better, better, better, better

Give up on me, 'cause, babe, I'm hopeless
The more it hurts, the more it's right
You know I loved, I just never showed you
It'll be too late when you're with some other guy

Like ooh whoa, ooh whoa
I know, I do this every time
Like ooh whoa, I know
That I just got to say what's on my mind

You deserve better, better, better than me
Might be what you want, but I'm not what you need
You're better, better than you even realize
You deserve better, better, better than me
Might be what you want, but I want you to see
You're better off without me in your life

And I hope you find somebody else
That'll love you like nobody else
And I hope he gives you something real, oh, I love you still
But you deserve better, better, better, better

Might be what you want, but not what you need
Baby, oh yeah

You deserve better, better, better than me
Might be what you want, but I'm not what you need
You're better, better than you even realize
You deserve better, better, better than me
Might be what you want, but I want you to see
You're better off without me in your life

And I hope you find somebody else
That'll love you like nobody else
And I hope he gives you something real, oh, I love you still
But you deserve better, better, better, better

> Download Our App For The Latest #CapitalJBB News

James Arthur at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018

James Arthur at the Jingle Bell Ball

James Arthur Exclusively Opens Up About Emotional Christmas Moment With His Mum

James Arthur on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

James Arthur – ‘Sun Comes Up’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

James Arthur on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

James Arthur – ‘Empty Space’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Olly Murs

James Arthur on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

James Arthur – ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

More From Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola

Here's how you can watch the Jingle Bell Ball live!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

News

Sunday Jingle Bell Ball 2018 red carpet looks from Cheryl, Little Mix & more

The Hottest Jingle Bell Ball Sunday Red Carpet Looks From Little Mix, Cheryl & More

Jingle Bell Ball

Capital's Jingle Bel Ball line-up is looking HUGE!

#CapitalJBB Line Up 2018 - Little Mix, David Guetta, Jason Derulo, Liam Payne & More Confirmed For The Jingle Bell Ball!

Jingle Bell Ball

Backstage from the 2018 Jingle Bell Ball at London's O2

Your AAA Pass To All The Backstage Action From The 2018 Jingle Bell Ball

Jingle Bell Ball