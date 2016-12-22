Capital Reports: Yorkshire

Thursday 22nd December

Rotherham Murder Victim Named

Police have named a 47 year-old man who was killed in Rotherham at the weekend.

Postmortum tests show Steven Fretwell died of 'multiple injuries'.

Police are continuing to question a 33 year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, have been released.

Sheffield Man Jailed for Abusing Teens

A 29 year-old Sheffield man has been jailed for sexually assaulting two teenage girls.

Ryan Walsh has been sentenced to four years in prison.

He's already serving a prison sentence for sexual offences.



CCTV of Man's Near Miss With Train in Leeds

Dramatic footage of a cyclist coming within inches of being killed by a train in Leeds have prompted fresh warnings about the dangers of level crossings.

The near-miss was filmed by trackside cameras and CCTV on board trains as they passed the Ducketts level crossing in Pudsey.

The man is seen pushing his bike across the tracks as soon as one train passes

He fails to spot a second train coming in the other direction.

Battery Warning In West Yorkshire

Fire crews in West Yorkshire are warning about storing batteries properly - after an e-cig battery exploded in a man's pocket.

He was shopping in Trinity in Leeds at the time.

No-one was seriously hurt.

Fire investigators say it happened when a spare lithium-ion battery touched something else metal in the man's pocket - like coins or keys.

Christmas Cards For Prisoners

A group of Leeds Uni students are writing Christmas cards for every inmate at Armley Jail.

Its to try to reduce loneliness and suicides.