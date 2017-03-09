18-year-old Arrested After Teenager Dies In Doncaster

An 18-year-old woman is being questioned on suspicion of murder after a teenager died in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to Denaby Main around 2.30pm on Wednesday after reports that an 18-year-old man had been attacked.

Police went to flats and the victim was taken to hospital where he died.

South Yorkshire Police said his family have been informed.

A force spokesman said: "An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

"An investigation is under way and officers are in the local community making enquiries.''

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101.