Latest - Sheffield Shooting Investigation

Sheffield Shooting Investigation

Police investigating the murder of a 23-year-old man who was shot in a Sheffield street have appealed for information about the movements of a number of cars.

Assel Al-Essaie was shot in a black Mercedes car as his family gathered for a celebration at a nearby house on Saturday lunchtime.

Witnesses said relatives came out to help Mr Al-Essaie as paramedics and armed police were called to the scene on Daniel Hill, between the Upperthorpe and Walkley areas of the city.

Police said he was taken to hospital in another Mercedes car but died soon afterwards.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker, who is leading the search for the the gunman, said he urgently needs to trace the movements of both these vehicles as well as a silver-grey Volkswagen Golf R car, registration number PJ10 OJU, which is believed to have been used by those who killed Mr Al-Essaie.

Mr Whittaker said: "The picture we have released is similar, although I must stress the car we want to trace is a three-door car with an unusual twin exhaust at the back.

"We believe this is the vehicle used by the suspect or suspects involved in this murder and, as a result, it's incredibly important we hear from anyone who may have seen this car on Saturday in the hours before or after the shooting in Daniel Hill, Walkley.''

He said the car was found abandoned and burned out in Rough Lane, Wortley, north of Sheffield.

He said: "Did you see this car on Saturday or the days prior? Do you know who may have been driving or travelling in that car? Any piece of information, no matter how small, could help us with our investigation.''

Mr Whittaker said the car officers believe Mr Al-Essaie was in when he was shot was a black Mercedes C Class, registration plate LP66 RUH.

He was taken to hospital in a white Mercedes C Class, registration plate NU15 PZF.

The officer said: "Can you help officers? Did you see any of these vehicles in the area at the time?''

A post-mortem examination carried out on Sunday concluded that Mr Al-Essaie died as a result of a gunshot wound to his chest, a force spokesman said.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder but was later released on bail.

The shooting is the latest in a spate in Sheffield since the start of the year but Mr Whittaker has said it is not believed the others are linked to this incident.

