Teenage Boy Dies After Injury During Rugby Game In Wakefield

12 July 2017, 08:14

Rugby League Teen Death

A teenage boy has died after suffering a head injury during an under-14s rugby league game in Wakefield.

Evan Hawksworth, 14, who played for Stanley Rangers RLFC, was injured during a game against Batley Boys on Sunday.

Described as a "freak accident", his father Gary said: "Evan passed away playing the game he loved. He was never without a rugby ball in his hands. This is a tragic, freak accident and no-one is to blame."

The West Yorkshire club said: "It is with great sadness we have to report the passing of our talented player Evan Hawksworth. RIP Evan and fly high with the angels."

Under-14 coach Steven Abraham described him as "fantastic lad" that had been tragically taken from them.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am letting you all know that Evan has passed away this afternoon," he said.

"Evan's family are overwhelmed by the support they have been shown over the last 48 hours.

"They explained that Evan's injury was a freak accident and it was playing the game that he loved so much.

"Evan you were a fantastic lad so tragically taken from us. You certainly leave a stamp on my heart, young man. RIP Evan Hawksworth."

Tributes poured in on social media, including from other rugby league clubs.

Warrington Wolves tweeted: "Such sad news, the thoughts of all at the Wolves are with Evan's family, friends and all at Stanley U14s."

Huddersfield Giants posted: "So sorry to hear of the tragic passing of Evan Hawksworth. Deepest condolences to his family & friends. Our thoughts & prayers are with you."

The club, in conjunction with the RFL Benevolent Fund, has set up a JustGiving page to help support his family.

It's raised over six thousand pounds.

Trending On Capital FM

James Bond

The 6 Key People In The Running To Be The Next James Bond & NGL, We Want All Of Them To Have A Turn
Cheryl shows off her new blonde hairstyle

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Game of Thrones season 7

Game Of Thrones Season 7: What We Know So Far Including Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

The Vamps

'Everything Looks Like It’s Good On Social Media' - The Vamps Reveal Their Real Thoughts About Tour Life

The Vamps

Stranger Things season 2

Stranger Things Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

The Notebook

We Reckon We've Figured Out The Perfect Time To Say 'I Love You' For The First Time To Your Bae
Nicki Minaj pregnant

Is Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Everyone’s Confused After Her Cryptic Baby Tweet

Nicki Minaj