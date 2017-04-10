Ram Raid Burglary At Leeds Designer Store

10 April 2017, 08:03

police tape generic

Police are investigating a ram raid burglary at the Louis Vuitton store in Leeds.

It happened on Briggate just after 9pm last night.

A number of men had been seen to repeatedly reverse a Subaru car into the shop to ram their way in before stealing items on display.

They then left the scene in a second vehicle, leaving the damaged Subaru behind and the whole front of the shop destroyed.

Detectives from Leeds District CID would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

Trending On Capital FM

James Bond

The 6 Key People In The Running To Be The Next James Bond & NGL, We Want All Of Them To Have A Turn
Kim Kardashian posts an epic throwback photo of he

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

James Arthur

James Arthur Speaks Out Following Reports He Slammed Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber & ZAYN

Spotify Break-Up Asset

You Can Now Break-Up With Someone Via Spotify, Just Like This - The Most Brutal Friendzoning Ever...
Cara and Nathan split

According To Reports, Love Island 2016's Cara & Nathan Have Broken Up & We're Heartbroken

Ant Dec Cat Deeley SMTV

Fans Are Buzzing After Hints That An 'SMTV Live' Reunion Could Actually Be On The Cards

Global Academy Opening Asset

We're Excited To Announce The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Are Opening The Global Academy