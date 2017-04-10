Ram Raid Burglary At Leeds Designer Store

Police are investigating a ram raid burglary at the Louis Vuitton store in Leeds.

It happened on Briggate just after 9pm last night.

A number of men had been seen to repeatedly reverse a Subaru car into the shop to ram their way in before stealing items on display.

They then left the scene in a second vehicle, leaving the damaged Subaru behind and the whole front of the shop destroyed.

Detectives from Leeds District CID would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.