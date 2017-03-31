Missing Amazon Parrot Found In Rotherham

31 March 2017, 12:08

Sheffield Tropical Butterfly House parrot

A parrot that went missing from the Tropical Butterfly House in Sheffield has been found, eating chocolate biscuits at Tesco.

Charlie the blue-fronted Amazon parrot went missing from the centre in North Anston on Wednesday.

She vanished whilst flying in the Bird Display Arena, staff there think the wind picked her up and flew her off course, then she couldn't find her way back.

She was discovered yesterday in the supermarket carpark in Dinnington eating chocolate digestives.

She is now happy at home at the wildlife centre.

Charlie used to be a pet, but they took her in 17 years ago.

Today (Friday 31st March) is her 19th birthday.

Trending On Capital FM

Lauren Goodger's Pregnancy Tweet

TOWIE's Lauren Goodger Tweeted And Deleted A Really Mysterious Message About Being Pregnant...
Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

James Corden and Victoria Beckham Carpool Karaoke

WATCH: "She's A Dummy" - James Corden Defends Victoria Beckham In The Trailer For Her Carpool Karaoke!
Jeremy Kyle Shocked Asset

Jeremy Kyle Makes A MASSIVE Mistake On TV, And Twitter Can't Help But Rinse Him For It!

Less Glam side of fame

7 Times The Stars Proved There Is A MUCH Less Glamorous Side To Fame

Solid Easter Egg

The Solid Chocolate Easter Egg Of Your Dreams Is Finally Here & It Looks Incredible

Gary Beadle Gaz

Good News For Gaz Beadle Fans – His Cast Mates Think He’ll NEVER Leave Geordie Shore!