Man Killed In Otley Crash

10 March 2017, 15:03

Otley Crash

A man in his 20s has died after his motorbike and a car collided in Otley.

Officers, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to West Chevin Road just before 5.40pm yesterday.

The orange KTM motorbike was travelling in the direction of Menston when it was involved in the collision with a white BMW X5.

The motorbike rider, a man in his 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His next of kin has been informed and the coroner has been notified.

The driver of the BMW and the driver of another vehicle at the scene are both assisting police with their enquiries.

Sergeant Mat Tunney, of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: 
"Our investigation into the incident is ongoing and we would like to hear from anyone who saw the motorbike driving in the area shortly before the collision or from anyone who knows where the motorbike was travelling from.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision itself or the circumstances leading up to it."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 1331 of March 9. 

Trending On Capital FM

S Club Juniors

Remember S Club Juniors? Well Here's What They're All Doing Now...

Little Mix on set of their new video for 'No More

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

GoT Asset

People Are Kicking Off On Twitter That They Wasted An Hour Of Their Lives Watching Ice Melt For The GoT Release Date Reveal
Friends TV Show

Friends Is One Of The Most Expensive TV Shows Ever Made & NGL, We're Shocked

Rochelle Humes Baby Number 2

Congratulations Rochelle & Marvin Humes! The Couple Have Welcomed Their Second Daughter!

Camila Cabello Hey Ma video

Pitbull, Camila Cabello & J Balvin - 'Hey Ma'

Pitbull

Starbucks Spring Cups

Move Over Red Cups - Starbucks Are Launching A SPRING Line!