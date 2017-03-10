Man Killed In Otley Crash

A man in his 20s has died after his motorbike and a car collided in Otley.

Officers, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to West Chevin Road just before 5.40pm yesterday.

The orange KTM motorbike was travelling in the direction of Menston when it was involved in the collision with a white BMW X5.

The motorbike rider, a man in his 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His next of kin has been informed and the coroner has been notified.

The driver of the BMW and the driver of another vehicle at the scene are both assisting police with their enquiries.

Sergeant Mat Tunney, of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said:

"Our investigation into the incident is ongoing and we would like to hear from anyone who saw the motorbike driving in the area shortly before the collision or from anyone who knows where the motorbike was travelling from.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision itself or the circumstances leading up to it."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 1331 of March 9.