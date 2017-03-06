A man's been arrested in York after the death of a man

Officers were called in the early hours of Monday 6 March 2017 to concerns about the behaviour of a man near York Railway Station.

Police attended the area and arrested a man in the Scarcroft Road area.

They later found the found the body of a man in his 50s inside a flat on Holgate Road in York.

Scene guards were in place at locations across the city, including at the flat in Holgate Road, a bus stop outside York Railway Station and a taxi rank on Queen Street.

The arrested man, who's 19, remains in police custody for questioning.