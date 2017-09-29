A Man Has Died After Being Stabbed In Halifax

29 September 2017, 09:32

Police

Detectives have started a murder investigation in Halifax after a man died yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to Mixenden Road shortly after 5.20pm on Thursday 28 September, following reports a man had been stabbed.

Officers attended and found a man in his 30s with serious injuries. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing.

Two men, aged 23 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1321 of 28 September.

