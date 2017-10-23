2 Serious Assaults In Harrogate

23 October 2017, 08:51

Police

There have been 2 serious assaults in Harrogate over the weekend.

Officers were called to Unity Grove at around 11.30pm on Friday where they discovered one man with stab injuries and another with a cut to his hand and other superficial injuries.

Both men were taken to hospital.

Around 10 minutes earlier, police were called to Skipton Road, to reports that a man had had a substance sprayed in his eyes which left them reddened.

He didn't go to hospital.

Officers found a fourth man at the location with knife wounds. He was also taken to hospital.

Police are linking this incident with the assaults in unity Grove.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area between Skipton Road, King's Road and Bilton Drive at the time or has any other information that could assist the investigation to contact them.

Two people, a man and a woman in their 40s, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

 

