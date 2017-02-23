Win VIP Tickets To Wireless Festival 2017!

23 February 2017, 08:30

Wireless Logo

Fancy the VIP experience for the whole Wireless weekend? Of course you do!

Wireless Festical is coming back to Finsbury Park on 7th, 8th and 9th July 2017 - and you could be there, VIP-style! Yep, you could be in with a chance of winning VIP weekend tickets to see all your fave stars take the stage. 

With headline performances from Chance The Rapper, Skepta and The Weeknd, you know it's going to be an unmissable weekend - and one lucky person will get VIP tickets for themselves and a friend for the whole three days, including access to the VIP area too - so you never know who you might end up rubbing shoulders with! 

To enter, just answer the question below - but make sure to Keep It Capital for another chance to win a pair of VIP tickets on air! 

So... what are you waiting for? 

Win VIP Weekend Tickets To Wireless Festival 2017!

* Required fields

Where is Wireless Festival held?

