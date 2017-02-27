WIN VIP Weekend Tickets To Virgin V Festival 2017!

27 February 2017, 08:10

Fancy going to V Festival VIP-style? Of course you do!

How'dya fancy winning VIP tickets to one of the UK's biggest music festivals? Of course you do. Well, we've got a chance for you to win VIP weekend tickets to Virgin V Festival 2017 at your choice of Hylands Park Chelmsford or Weston Park Staffordshire! 

The line up has just been revealed and it's already looking BIG, with the likes of Pink and Jay Z headlining across the weekend as well as huge nails like Sean Paul and James Arthur joining the bill, too. 

The full V Festival 2017 line up is: 

Saturday 19th August Chelmsford / Sunday 20th August Stafford

  • Pink 
  • Jess Glynne
  • George Ezra
  • Madness
  • James Arthur
  • Rudimental 
  • Sean Paul  

Sunday 20th August Chelmsford / Saturday 19th August Stafford 

  • Jay Z 
  • Stormzy
  • Craig David
  • Clean Bandit
  • Pete Tong
  • The Wombats 

So what are you waiting for? Get your entries in and cross those fingers! Keep it Capital for another chance to win - make sure you're listening for another chance to bag tickets! 

Win 1 Pair Of Weekend VIP Tickets To Virgin V Festival

* Required fields

Who didn't headline at last year's V Festival?

