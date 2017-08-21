WIN A Meet & Greet With Niall Horan & Drop In On His Pre-Show Soundcheck!

We’ve teamed up with the chart-topping star to give 5 winners (plus a mate) the ultimate VIP experience ahead of his SOLD OUT gig at London’s Shepherd's Bush on Thursday August 31st , and it’s all in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise charity – helping disadvantaged youths across the UK.

You’ll could be one of the lucky few who get to hang out with Niall during his sound check, grab a cheeky picture with the man himself to send your Insta feed into overdrive, and of course attend his SOLD OUT show that night. We’ll also sort out your travel, and an overnight stay (here) in London.

Pic: PA Images



For the chance to win, text the word NIALL to 83958. Entries close at 10am on 29th August 2017 – keep your phone handy then, as we could be calling you.

You must be over 18 to take part. Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3, unless you reply STOP to the first text message we send you. This is a one-off donation, 100% will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You’re playing across all participating radio stations, which can be found here.

Pic: PA Images

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital’s very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK, which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

Psst, whilst you're here you HAVE to see Niall's amazing live performance of 'This Town'.

Niall Horan - 'This Town' (Live At Capital’s Summertime Ball 2017) 03:50

Full Terms & Conditions

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is the Capital Network.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the keyword to Capital – 83958 (NIALL) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 3pm (the “Opening Time”) and close at 10am on 29th August (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received, unless they reply with the word STOP. The £3 donation will be taken from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who replies STOP to the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. The winner will be notified that they have won using the number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. Unsuccessful entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be over 18 to enter the Competition.

9. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text STOP after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

10. The prize consists of 2 tickets to watch Niall Horan’s show at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Thursday 31st August 2017. This includes watching the sound check before the show and a photograph with Niall Horan. This prize also includes 1 room for 2 people per winner (5 winners) at Marriott Marble Arch Hotel for a 1 night stay on Thursday 31st August 2017 and travel from winners address to London on Thursday 31st August and back from London on Friday 1st September.

11. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

12. The prize is non transferable.

Specific prize terms:

Prize:

- This prize is for 2 tickets per winner (5 winners, total 10 individuals) to attend Niall Horan’s show at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 31st August 2017 and to attend the pre-show sound check, plus a meet and greet with Niall Horan and the opportunity to take a photograph with Niall Horan.

- Names of winners will be on guestlist at the venue, all attendees will need to bring photo ID to gain access.

- Timings for the sound check and meet and greet are TBC but likely to take place between 3pm – 4pm on show date.

- Travel costs to London on Thursday 31st August and from London on Friday 1st September are included for each 1 winner and their guest. Travel in UK only.

- All winners will need to abide by the venue terms and conditions: https://www.academymusicgroup.com/o2shepherdsbushempire/venue-info#age-restrictions

- At least one person attending must be 18 years or above. No under 8’s can attend.

- Due to the nature of these events we cannot guarantee how long the meet and greet, sound check viewing and photography opportunity will be.

- It is likely that you will be joined by other winners during these activities.

- All prize elements must be redeemed at the same time on 31st August 2017.

-There is 1 overnight stay per winner for 2 people at the Marriott Marble Arch Hotel, London which in a twin or double room on Thursday 31st August only.

- A member of the Global Charities/Capital team may be present to manage your meet and greet experience and take photographs for marketing purposes. If you would prefer to remain anonymous or not be included in photographs please discuss your preferences with your contact at Global Charities.

- The artist’s management team and/or other chosen guest may also be present at the event. Filming or photography may be carried out for their purposes.

- Unless specified, refreshments are not included.

- The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

- We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

- Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative. This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority

(ORG831-51159-55647).

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.