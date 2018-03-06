Win An Exclusive Global Awards Artist Goody Bag Full Of Amazing Gifts!
6 March 2018, 14:58
All the stars at the first ever Global Awards got their hands on these goodies... and now you can too!
It was the biggest new awards show of 2018 - everyone from Sam Smith to Little Mix and 5 Seconds Of Summer graced the blue carpet at the Global Awards - and of course we had to give those stars a pretty special gift bag to take home with them too.
Featuring everything from hair and skincare goodies, to drinks and your own instant camera to take precious memories with - the Global Awards goody bag was the thing every celeb wanted to walk away with.. and now you can get your hands on one too!
We've got one amazing, treat-filled bag to give away - and here's everything we've crammed inside it:
- CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka Special Global Edition
- Sudio Headphones
- Spotlight Whitening Pen and Toothpaste
- Instax Camera from FujiFilm
- Mode De Vie CARBON Champagne
- Coco by VQ x Lulu Guinness mirror and charging pack
- Afternoon Tea for Two at The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences
- Membership to 3 St James’s Square luxury private members wellness club
- Skimono Face Masks
- The Tile app tracker
- Chocolates for Chocoholics
- Moroccanoil Treatment and Texture Clay
- KINN Bath & Body Oil gift box
- Malin+Goetz Leather Candle
- East India Gin
So what are you waiting for? Just answer the question below to be in with a chance of winning. You've only got until midnight on Sunday 11th March 2018 to enter so you'd better get in there quick. Good luck!