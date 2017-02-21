Win The Ultimate Galantis VIP Tickets And Meet & Greet Package

21 February 2017, 16:00

Galantis

We've got a pair of "Seafoxnation" tickets up for grabs - and we'll even throw in some Galantis merch, too!

Swedish EDM duo Galantis have been tearing up dancefloors worldwide with their huge new anthems - and now you could be seeing Christian & Linus LIVE!

We've got a pair of Seafoxnation tickets to see the 'Runaway' hitmakers live at London's O2 Academy in Brixton on the 1st April - which means as well as raving it up, you'll be meeting the legends backstage, get early access to the venue AND walk away with some Galantis merch, too!

To be in with a chance of bagging this massive prize, just answer the question below.

Good luck!

Win A Galantis VIP Package

* Required fields

Which Galantis song is named after a popular sandwich filling?
Check this box to confirm that you are 18-years-old or over.

