Let Us Blow Your Mind With Dua Lipa's £10K Payday!

13 April 2018, 18:18

Dua Lipa's 10k Payday

One text is all it takes...

If you're anything like us, you're a lil' bit in love with Dua Lipa atm. AND if you're anything like us, you wouldn't mind winning £10k CASH. 

So fresh off the success of Drake's £10k Friday we're gonna do it ALL over again on Friday 20th April! 

Between 10AM and 4PM, every day, we'll be playing some of Dua's biggest tunes - from 'IDGAF' to 'Be The One' - and all you have to do is text the word WIN to 83958 as soon as you hear her. 

> Grab Our App Now For Your Chance To Hear Those Drake Anthems!

At the end of the week, we'll give someone who text us £10,000! And that's not the end of it...

Every time we play a tune by Dua, we'll also give a cheeky £1,000 to someone who enters the competition. Is that good news or what? 'Cause it sounds Hotter Than Hell to us...

