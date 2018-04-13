Let Us Blow Your Mind With Dua Lipa's £10K Payday!

One text is all it takes...

If you're anything like us, you're a lil' bit in love with Dua Lipa atm. AND if you're anything like us, you wouldn't mind winning £10k CASH.

So fresh off the success of Drake's £10k Friday we're gonna do it ALL over again on Friday 20th April!

Between 10AM and 4PM, every day, we'll be playing some of Dua's biggest tunes - from 'IDGAF' to 'Be The One' - and all you have to do is text the word WIN to 83958 as soon as you hear her.

At the end of the week, we'll give someone who text us £10,000! And that's not the end of it...

Every time we play a tune by Dua, we'll also give a cheeky £1,000 to someone who enters the competition. Is that good news or what? 'Cause it sounds Hotter Than Hell to us...