North East Families 'Priced Out' Of New-Build Homes

2 March 2017, 08:16

house building

A charity is warning 7 in 10 families in the North East can't afford new-build properties being built

A new report by Shelter, suggests a "rigged" system favours big developers and land traders rather than families, as it sets out a new model for building homes

It claims the current system of house building in England is failing families by producing high-priced and poor-quality homes.

The report contains evidence that typical new homes built today are out of reach for eight in ten (83%) working private renting families across the country - even if they used the government's Help to Buy scheme. 

In the North East, 72% of families are not able to afford to buy an average-priced new home.

Alongside being unaffordable, many new build homes are also poor quality. In research by Shelter and YouGov, half (51%) of new home owners in England say they have experienced major problems with their properties including issues with construction, unfinished fittings and faults with utilities.

Graeme Brown, Shelter's interim chief executive, said: "Big developers and land traders are making millions from a rigged system while families struggle with huge renting costs and have to give up on owning a home of their own, which has become nothing more than a pipe dream.

"For decades we've relied on this broken system and, despite the sweeteners offered to developers to build the homes we need, it simply hasn't worked. The current way of building homes has had its day and it has failed the nation.

"The only way to fix our ever-growing housing crisis is for the government to champion a bold new approach which responds to communities to build the genuinely affordable, beautiful homes they want - as we have done as a country in the past. Until this happens, millions of ordinary families across the country will continue to pay the price."

Trending On Capital FM

Bruno Mars - That's What I Like Video

Bruno Mars - 'That's What I Like'

Bruno Mars

Selena Gomez posts her first Instagram sequence

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Emma Watson Selfie In The Bling Ring Movie

Emma Watson Has Revealed The Reason You'll Never Be Able To Get A Selfie With Her Again

Beauty and the Beast Clip

If You Thought You Were Bad At Flirting, Watch The Beast's Hilarious Shot In This Beauty & The Beast Clip
Star vs. The Forces of Evil Kiss

The Disney Channel Have Aired Their Very First Cartoon Same-Sex Kiss And... YEEEEEES!

Little Mix Machine Gun Kelly

Little Mix Announce ‘No More Sad Songs’ As Their Next Single… Featuring Machine Gun Kelly!

Little Mix

Ed Sheeran tattoos Roman Kemp live on air

“I Would Do It!” Ed Sheeran Would Be Honoured To Sing The James Bond Theme Song

Ed Sheeran