Wireless Festival Online Ticket Competition 2018

Terms & Conditions

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions/competition/ (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘[Week - Wireless Festival 2018]’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from 30th June to 3rd July on Capital FM London (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must Go online to www.capitalfm.com answer a simple question, and register their details. Online entry will open at 0600 on 30th June and close at 12:00 on 3rd July 2018.

4. The winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries and notified by telephone, by 4pm on 4th July 2018. If the winner hasn’t responded by 3pm on the 5th July the prize may be given away to another winner.

Eligibility:



5. Winners need to be aged 18 & over. Winners guests: Wireless Festival is not suitable for young children. Children under 5 (aged 4 or below) are not permitted. Children under 16 years old (aged 5 -15) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian (18 or over) at all times.



6. Multiple entry is not permitted

Prize:

Five X winners of 1 pair of Weekend General Admission Weekend tickets to the Wireless Festival 2018, 6th – 8th July at Finsbury Park, London.

7. No cash or alternative prize.

8. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.

9. Entrants must provide valid contact details.