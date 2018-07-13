SW4 On Air Ticket Giveaway

Full terms & conditions.

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions/competition/ (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to ‘ SW4 Festival ’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run on Thursday 12 July on Capital London.

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. On Friday 1 3 July 2018, Capital London Breakfast will solicit, and ask entrants to text in to play.

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message to the text number given out on air (the “Text Message Line”).

5. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air on each day of the competition.

6. From all texts, four entrant s will be selected at random , based on the criteria stated on air . The winning entrant on air will be rewarded with a pair of tickets to SW4 in Clapham, London on the 25th August.

7. All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random. This process will continue until a caller is selected on each day of the competition.

Eligibility:

8. Entrants must be aged 18 or over

9. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries per day will be excluded from the Competition.

10. Employees and officers of any organisation professionally involved with the prize draw, or their close relatives, are not eligible to enter.

Prize:

The following prizes will be given away on the day of the competition:

2x tickets to SouthWest Four for Saturday 25th August on Clapham Common, London.



Prize Terms and Conditions:

11. The prize is non-transferable and may not be exchanged for cash. The prize must be taken by the prizewinner (who must be over the age of 18).

12. These terms are subject to English Law and by submitting an entry, entrants submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England.