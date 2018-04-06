Capital Network: Drake's 10K Payday Terms & Conditions
6 April 2018, 17:34
Terms & Conditions
Rules:
- The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Drake’s 10k Payday on Capital’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from Monday 9th April – Friday 13th April across the Capital Network (the “Radio Station”).
- Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.
Details of the Competition:
- To enter the Competition an Entrant must identify and send a text message with the word ‘WIN’ to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”) when they hear any song featuring ‘Drake’ playing on air in full between 10:00 and 16:00 on the Capital Network. Text messages will be charged at £1.50 plus standard network rates.
- Listeners must text in during the length of the song. If listeners text before or after the song has played, they will not be entered but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text message to us.
- Once the text lines have closed, one winner will be selected at random from all the correct entries and called back. A call will be recorded with the winner and played out on air.
- All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated, and another Entrant selected at random. This process will continue for each competition round until a winner is confirmed.
- There will be a maximum of 6 competition rounds per day broadcast exclusively on the Capital Network each day between 10:00 – 16:00, excluding Capital Cymru between 13:00 – 16:00. Capital reserves the right to broadcast additional competition rounds during network programming in certain areas across the United Kingdom. Competition rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on air. Capital reserves the right to take the game off air at times when programming output requires it.
- In addition to each individual round, an additional draw will take place on Friday 13th April. This will include all previous competition round entrants with the correct answer and previous competition round winners. One winner will be selected at random and will be the ultimate winner of Drake’s £10k Payday. The prize for this is £10,000 cash.
- The Ultimate winner will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated, and another ultimate winner will be selected at random.
Eligibility:
- All entrants must be aged 18 or over.
- Multiple entries are permitted up to a maximum of 3 entries per round; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Competition. We strongly advise against excessive use.
- For the avoidance of doubt, multiple entries will be included in the ultimate prize draw.
- Entrants must have a bank account as cash prizes will be paid via cheque or bank transfer.
Prize:
- The prize for each round will be £1,000 cash paid via either cheque or bank transfer.
- The ultimate prize is £10,000 cash, also paid via cheque or bank transfer.
14. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.
15. Each individual round cash prize must be won by a separate entrant.
16. Prize is non-transferrable and no alternative is available
SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service please have a look at our FAOs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212196.