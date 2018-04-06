Capital Network: Drake's 10K Payday Terms & Conditions

All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated, and another Entrant selected at random. This process will continue for each competition round until a winner is confirmed.