Capital Network: 'Be A Baller' - Win Capital Summertime Ball 2018 Tickets

‘Win Your Way into Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone’ on Capital Network, May 2018 RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://capitalfm.com/terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to the ‘Win Your Way Into Capital’s Summertime Ball With Vodafone’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from Saturday 19th May 2018 to Sunday 20th May 2018 across the Capital Network (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the word BALL to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”) during the entry period, which is the duration of the live song. Text messages will be charged at the standard network rates.

4. Once the text lines have closed, two contestants will be selected at random and called back. A call will be recorded with both contestants playing a game to be played out on air.

5. From all the valid entrants, two contestants will be selected at random and called back. Contestants will be required to identify a confirmed Summertime Ball Artist from our series of clues given on air. Contestants will be required to shout their name to buzz in before giving their answer. The producers decision as to which contestants shouts their name first is final. If correct, they will win the prize. If incorrect, they will forfeit the prize to the other contestant. If after all the clues have been given, neither contestant has correctly identified the artist, they will be asked a tie-breaker question. The contestants that gives the answer closest to the correct answer will win the prize.

6. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air.

7. If listeners text before or after the entry time period, they will not be entered but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text message to us.

8. All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.

9. There will be a maximum of 3 competition rounds per day broadcast across the Capital Network and an up to an additional 2 rounds broadcast on Capital London, which is also available on Capital’s Digital