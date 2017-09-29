Tributes after death of two baby boys in Bridgend

The mum of two baby triplets who were found dead in Bridgend has paid tribute, saying they were "my life, heart and soul".

Police have said the deaths of Noah and Charlie, five months, are not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called to the Wildmill area at about 10am on September 23.

Noah and Charlie were found unresponsive and later pronounced dead in hospital. Their brother Ethan was healthy.

In a tribute released through South Wales Police, the boys' mother said she was "devastated" by her loss.

"Noah and Charlie were my life, heart and soul," she said.

"They were the happiest babies, they always had a smile for everyone and made everyone smile back.

"I would give anything to hold my beautiful boys, to see them smile, hear them laugh or even hear them cry.

"I am completely lost and heartbroken without them it feels like I've lost my limbs.

"Noah and Charlie, along with their brother Ethan, were my world and life will never be the same again.

"I am proud every day to call all of them my sons and feel privileged to have been able to love and hold them.

"I love you - my beautiful baby boys - I always have and always will. You will never be forgotten. Lots of love your mummy xx."

The boys were found to be not breathing when officers arrived at their home.

They were taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend, where they were both pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of their sudden deaths is due to be carried out.

It is believed one line of inquiry is whether sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), also known as cot death, was involved.

The family of the triplets also released a statement through South Wales Police.

"Words cannot describe how empty we feel at this awful time," they said.

"We would like to thank everybody for their kind words and for their offers of support which have meant so much to us.

"Now we respectfully ask to be left alone, as a family, to grieve in peace."

A GoFundMe page has raised more than £7,000 to help Noah and Charlie's mother.

Siobhan Boyd wrote: "Hi all my name is siobhan sadly this morning 2 of my beautiful godsons passed away.

"Im trying to raise money for their mother to help with the costs if flowers etc.

"If anybody would like to help hopefully we can raise enough to take the financial stress off sarah at this difficult timem thank you all for reading xxx."

The page said Ms Boyd was raising money for Sarah Owen, believed to be the mother of the triplets.