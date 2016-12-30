Wales expecting quiet start to 2017

30 December 2016, 06:17

London New Year's Celebratiosn

A survey suggests most people in Wales are planning a gentle start to 2017 with a quiet night in, rather than a big night out.

70 per cent of adults in Wales are planning to stay at home, or go to a friend's house to see in the new year, according to research by the Post Office.

Across the UK, 40 million adults are expected to welcome 2017 with a "big night in''.

Nearly one in five people surveyed will spend midnight on their own, and one in ten aren't planning any celebrations.

It could be a costly night for those heading out though - people in Wales are expected to spend an average of £40 each.

Rob Clarkson, managing director at Post Office Money Insurance, said: "New Year's Eve 2017 will see 40 million people across the UK opting for a big night in, rather than planning a night out for when the clock strikes midnight.

"However, celebrating at home isn't without its pitfalls. Our research has shown damages can be significantly more than your average night out would cost.

"Anyone considering hosting a party should be sure that they are properly covered for accidental damage".

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Music News

See more Music News

Lucy Hale PLL Wrap

Lucy Hale Confirms That One Of The PLL Fan Theories Is Correct & It's Seriously Surprising

Gilmore Girls Netflix tweet

Netflix Just Tweeted About The Father Of THAT Gilmore Girls Pregnancy & Now We're Confused AF
J.Lo and Drake

Drake & J.Lo Confirm Their Relationship As They Are Spotted Kissing, Grinding & Photobooth-ing

Drake

Briana Jungwirth and stepdad

Briana Jungwirth’s Stepdad Wants To Sue Fan Sites For Trolling Her & Freddie Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson

2007 Songs

23 Songs Turning 10 In 2017 That'll Make You Feel Hella Old!