Man jailed for abusing two girls in South Wales

3 February 2017, 13:04

Ian Walters

A man's been jailed for eleven sex offences he carried out against two children when he was living in South Wales.

Ian Walters was arrested in 2016 after the two victims reported the abuse almost two decades after it happened in the 1990s.

He lived in the Adamsdown and Llanrumney areas of Cardiff when he committed the offences against two teenage girls.

The 57-year-old now lives in Barking and was found guilty at Newport Crown Court of 11 offences against children, including rape.

Detective Constable Rebecca Fox, who led the investigation, said: "This was a very complex investigation due to the time that had passed, but one which has ended in justice for the two victims.

"He preyed on two young girls who were vulnerable and he had banked his freedom on them never having the courage to come forward after he told them nobody would ever believe them all those years ago.

"But they did, and I have nothing but praise and respect for the bravery that these two victims - now grown women - have shown.

"I hope this verdict provides them with some closure knowing that he hasn't got away with what were disgusting crimes.

"I also hope it encourages others to come forward and to realise it is never too late for somebody to pay the price for what they did even if it was many years ago."

Trending On Capital FM

GTA V

Fans Of GTA 5 Could End Up Paying £230 After This Surprising Announcement From Rockstar

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Cheryl’s Fashion Photographer Mate Might Have Just Teased Her Nude Pregnancy Shoot

Cheryl

Scarlett Moffatt

Fans Rush To Support Scarlett Moffatt As She Splits From Her Boyfriend After 12 Months

Beyoncé's Dad

Beyoncé's Dad Found Out About Her Pregnancy In The Strangest Way & We're Kinda Surprised

Beyoncé

Salt Bae and Leonardo DiCaprio

After Salt Bae Seasoned Leo DiCaprio's Grub, Here's All You Need To Know About Who The Eff He Actually Is!
Nicola McLean

Nicola McLean's Husband Unleashes Foul Mouthed Rant At Jedward & Kim Just Before The CBB Final