Blues Investigate After Beer Thrown



Cardiff Blues say they're investigating after a fan threw beer on a match official.

He was thrown out of the Arms Park during Saturday night's match defeat to Glasgow Warriors.

A spokesperson for the region has told CAPITAL:

" Cardiff Blues are aware of the incident involving a supporter during Saturday night's Guinness PRO14 clash with Glasgow Warriors.

Under no circumstances do Cardiff Blues condone such behaviour and the spectator was swiftly and efficiently located and ejected from Cardiff Arms Park.

The club are now conducting a thorough investigation....Once investigations are concluded the appropriate action will be taken."