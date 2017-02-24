Saints Fans Count Down To Wembley Final

Excitement's building in Southampton - ahead of a massive weekend for the football supporters in the city.

Saints head to Wembley to take on Manchester United in Sunday's EFL Cup final - a chance to win only the club's second major trophy.

That came in 1976 when a 1-0 win over United earned Lawrie McMenemy's team the FA Cup.

30,000 Southampton fans will make the trip up.

Southampton ended a 38-year wait last month for a League Cup final appearance as Shane Long's late strike sealed a 1-0 semi-final second-leg victory at Liverpool, winning the tie 2-0 on aggregate.

The victory sees Claude Puel seal Saints' first major final appearance since the 2003 FA Cup, when they narrowly lost to Arsenal.

Southampton were victorious at Wembley in 2010 when they beat Carlisle to win the Johnston'es Paint Trophy.

Nick Illingsworth, editor of fan website The Ugly Inside, tells Capital the pressure's off this time - as the underdogs:

"For Saints fans, it's a case of going there and enjoying the occasion, make a lot of noise. If we lose we lose, but if we win it's history.

"What we need is a few players to pull out the game of their lives. We've got to hope the players, like the fans, see this as a big opportunity.

"It's light years away from virtually any game we've played in the last 41 years since the FA Cup final."

The EFL Cup final kicks off at 4.30pm this Sunday (26 February).