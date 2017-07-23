Pompey Fan Taken Ill During Match Dies

23 July 2017, 07:23

Messages of condolence have been posted online for a Portsmouth Football fan who died after falling ill at pre-season friendly.

The fan was taken ill during the half time break at Fratton Park against Bournemouth.

The start of the second half was delayed by almost half an hour as emergency services arrived on the scene quickly tried to help.

The match finished one nil to Bournemouth.

 

 

Portsmouth have released a statement 

Portsmouth Football Club are sad to announce that a Pompey fan has passed away after falling ill at today’s match.

The incident occurred during the half-time break and the start of the second half was delayed while he received treatment.

Despite valiant attempts by medical staff – who were quickly on hand to administer CPR – and following transportation to QA Hospital, he was unable to be revived.

Next of kin have been notified and our thoughts are with them at this time.

Trending On Capital FM

Matt Terry - Subeme La Radio

We Translated 'Súbeme La Radio' Into English & Discovered It's Actually Quite Heartbreaking
Harry Styles looks handsome as ever at Dunkirk pre

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Harry Potter

There's Going To Be Two New Harry Potter Books Released This Year But It's Not What You'd Hope & Some Fans Aren't Happy
Tyga Kylie Jenner Blac Chyna

“When I Got With Her, She Glo’d Up”: Tyga Dishes All On Kylie Jenner & Blac Chyna

Olivia Love Island

Love Island Olivia's Family Have Been Getting Death Threats & 'Everyone Is Really Worried For Them'
Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Reveals His Mum Asked Him To 'Get Back In Contact With Zayn' Before She Died
Jed Elliott Jade Thirlwall

“Obviously She’s A Little Disappointed” Jed Elliott Sticks Up For Jade Thirlwall After Aladdin Snub

Little Mix