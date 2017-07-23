Pompey Fan Taken Ill During Match Dies

Messages of condolence have been posted online for a Portsmouth Football fan who died after falling ill at pre-season friendly.

The fan was taken ill during the half time break at Fratton Park against Bournemouth.

The start of the second half was delayed by almost half an hour as emergency services arrived on the scene quickly tried to help.

The match finished one nil to Bournemouth.

Portsmouth have released a statement

Portsmouth Football Club are sad to announce that a Pompey fan has passed away after falling ill at today’s match.

The incident occurred during the half-time break and the start of the second half was delayed while he received treatment.

Despite valiant attempts by medical staff – who were quickly on hand to administer CPR – and following transportation to QA Hospital, he was unable to be revived.

Next of kin have been notified and our thoughts are with them at this time.