Murder Arrests After Baby Dies In Southampton

Two teenagers are being questioned on suspicion of murder, after a baby died in Southampton.

The woman and 16-year-old boy were arrested after police were called to a home on Defender Road in Woolston at 5.05am on Sunday. The six-week-old boy died soon afterwards in hospital.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said:

"Officers investigating the death of a six-week-old boy in Southampton have arrested two people.

"Police were called at 5.05am on Sunday to an address in Defender Road, Southampton, along with South Central Ambulance Service following reports that a child was in need of medical attention.

"The baby was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

"An 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy, both from Southampton, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"They remain in custody at this time and are assisting police with their inquiries."

The spokesman confirmed that the pair had been arrested on suspicion of murder.