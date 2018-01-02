Marwell Zookeepers Start Annual Animal Count

Keepers at Marwell Zoo near Winchester are starting their annual stock take of its animals.

The zoo says the tasking of counting them all up will be even trickier this year, with a few births and animals moving into its £8 million Tropical House.

The mammoth task is led by zoo registrar Debbie Pearson who is busy tallying up dozens of species including every resident mammal, bird, reptile, amphibian, fish and invertebrate.