Hayling Island Murder Investigation

Detectives investigating a man's murder on Hayling Island have established he died of a head injury.

The 65-year-old had been found inside the Gandhi Restaurant on Hollow Lane in the early hours of Saturday.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder, and later released under investigation.

Hampshire Police said:

'Detectives investigating the suspicious death of a man from Hayling Island in the early hours of Saturday, 4 November say a post mortem has revealed he died of a head injury.



'Ambulance staff were called to the scene inside the Gandhi Restaurant on Hollow Lane, South Hayling at around 1am.



'A 65-year-old man was taken to the Queen Alexandra hospital in Cosham but died shortly before 10am on Saturday.



'Three men aged, 32, 34 and 37 were arrested on suspicion of murder. They have been released but remain under investigation.

'We would like to thank those who dined at the Gandhi Restaurant on Friday evening, 3 November who have already contacted us and are asking anyone else who did go there that evening but hasn't been in touch to please do so as they may have vital information.'

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Major Crime Department at Fratton police station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.