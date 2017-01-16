3-Day Search For Missing Man On Isle Of Wight

Police searching for a missing man on the Isle of Wight will spend the next three days searching a coastal path.

Robert Gibson, from London, was last seen in Ryde back in June - and is then believed to have taken a train to Shanklin.

The 45-year-old is known to have walked the path near Luccombe Road on past trips to the Island.

Officers say they've chosen to search the area now because it was too overgrown during the summer when he vanished.

At 3pm on Monday, June 13 2016, Robert left his home in Gipsy Hill, Norwood, Greater London and was seen later that day in the Co-operative store on Central Hill, Gipsy Hill.

Police received a confirmed sighting of Robert at 6.45pm that day catching the catamaran from Portsmouth to Ryde, Isle of Wight. He is then believed to have boarded a train at Ryde Pier Head towards Lake and Shanklin.

Hampshire Constabulary officers, with the assistance of the dog unit, will be searching the area between 9am and 4pm on 16 and 17 January and January 17, and between 9am and 12pm on 18 January.

In addition, they are appealing again for anyone who has any information regarding Robert's whereabouts.

Robert is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build with grey / silver hair. He wears black rimmed Prada glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue / grey T-shirt with green/brown khaki trousers.

Detective Sergeant John Stirling, from Newport CID, said:

"Robert has been missing for a number of months now, and we are still keen to trace his steps.

"He was last seen in Co-op in Shanklin, and is known to enjoy coastal walks. We know that the coastal path near Luccombe Road is a particular route Robert has walked in the past during trips to the Isle of Wight.

"Officers have chosen to search the area now as it was too overgrown during the summer months when Robert was reported missing.

"We hope this search will provide us with additional evidence which may help us trace Robert."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det Sgt John Stirling on 101, quoting 44160231297, or contact the charity Missing People on 116000.