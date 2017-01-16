3-Day Search For Missing Man On Isle Of Wight

16 January 2017, 07:23

Robert Gibson search missing Isle Of Wight London

Police searching for a missing man on the Isle of Wight will spend the next three days searching a coastal path.

Robert Gibson, from London, was last seen in Ryde back in June - and is then believed to have taken a train to Shanklin.

The 45-year-old is known to have walked the path near Luccombe Road on past trips to the Island.

Officers say they've chosen to search the area now because it was too overgrown during the summer when he vanished.

At 3pm on Monday, June 13 2016, Robert left his home in Gipsy Hill, Norwood, Greater London and was seen later that day in the Co-operative store on Central Hill, Gipsy Hill.

Police received a confirmed sighting of Robert at 6.45pm that day catching the catamaran from Portsmouth to Ryde, Isle of Wight. He is then believed to have boarded a train at Ryde Pier Head towards Lake and Shanklin.

Hampshire Constabulary officers, with the assistance of the dog unit, will be searching the area between 9am and 4pm on 16 and 17 January and January 17, and between 9am and 12pm on 18 January.

In addition, they are appealing again for anyone who has any information regarding Robert's whereabouts.

Robert is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build with grey / silver hair. He wears black rimmed Prada glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue / grey T-shirt with green/brown khaki trousers.

Detective Sergeant John Stirling, from Newport CID, said: 

"Robert has been missing for a number of months now, and we are still keen to trace his steps.

"He was last seen in Co-op in Shanklin, and is known to enjoy coastal walks. We know that the coastal path near Luccombe Road is a particular route Robert has walked in the past during trips to the Isle of Wight.

"Officers have chosen to search the area now as it was too overgrown during the summer months when Robert was reported missing.

"We hope this search will provide us with additional evidence which may help us trace Robert."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det Sgt John Stirling on 101, quoting 44160231297, or contact the charity Missing People on 116000.

Trending On Capital FM

Kim Woodburn

A Seriously Distressing Secret That's Plagued CBB's Kim Woodburn For Years Has Resurfaced

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Music News

See more Music News

Ed Sheeran Big Top 40 Studio injury story

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Suffered A Nasty Injury During His Year Off & It'll Make Your Eyes Water

Ed Sheeran

Liam Payne and Cheryl

Liam Payne & Cheryl Are Spending The Last Few Weeks Before The Baby’s Due Living Apart

Cheryl

Join us on facebook

Here's How To See If Someone Is Secretly Logged In To Your Facebook Account & How You Can Stop Them
Made In Chelsea

There's Been Some Baby News For This Made In Chelsea Fan Favourite

Camila Cabello Machine Gun Kelly Bad Things

This Week's Vodafone Big Top 40 New Entries (15th January 2017)