Child in hospital after fire in Broxburn

A child has been taken to hospital following a fire at a block of flats.

Three adults were treated at the scene by ambulance staff.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in West Park Grove, Broxburn, West Lothian, at 9.54pm on Sunday.

They put out the blaze in the stairwell of a two-storey block of flats and had the incident under control by 10.30pm.

One man and two women were treated at the scene, while the child, thought to be a girl, was taken to hospital for further checks.