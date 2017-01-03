Woman Injured In Sexual Assault In Northumberland

Haltwhistle Sexual Assault

A woman's been injured after being dragged into an alleyway and sexually assaulted in Haltwhistle, Northumberland.

It happened at around 11:30pm on Sunday 1st January, near Main Street in the town. A 46-year-old woman was standing outside the Comrades Club when she was approached by a man who dragged her into a nearby alleyway, and sexually assaulted her. She also received injuries to her face during the attack. 

The offender is described as a white man in his 30s, approximately 5 feet 6" tall, stocky build, with short dark hair shaved on the sides and long on top, and a Cumbrian accent.  He was wearing a dark coloured V-neck short sleeved T-shirt and jeans. 

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police. Officers also want to speak to anyone who may recognise this man from his description. 

Neighbourhood Inspector Pam Bridges said: 

"This was a busy evening in the town with it being a Bank Holiday, and people were coming and going to the Club. We'd appeal to people to think if they may have seen or heard anything which could help with our enquiries. 

"Officers are investigating this incident and we have additional officers in the area to carry out enquiries and speak to local people.  Anyone with concerns is asked to speak to an officer." 

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 63 of 02/01/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Music News

See more Music News

Tom Daley Shawn Mendes Crush

WATCH: Tom Daley Just Revealed He Has A Huge Crush On This Male Popstar And TBH Same Tom, Same.
Mary Berry & Paul Hollywood

GBBO's Paul Hollywood & Mary Berry May Reunite For Brand New Baking Show

Group Shot Ex On The Beach Season 6

There's Tears, Tantrums & A Hell Of A Lot Of Raunchiness In The New Ex On The Beach Trailer
Ray J celebrity big brother 2017 fee

Ray J Is The Highest Paid CBB Housemate Of All Time & The Total Is Staggering

Deadpool

Deadpool Might Get A Boyfriend In The Second Movie & YES