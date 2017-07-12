Unemployment Falls By 5,000 In The North East

The number of people out of work in Yorkshire has fallen by 5,000.

The latest figures show there were 78,000 without a job in the North East between March and May.

That's down by 19,000 compared to this time last year.

More men (46,000) than women (32,000) were unemployed in the region.



Nationally, unemployment fell by 64,000, to 1.49 million.

Employment's reached another record high.

The number of people in work climbed to around 32 million, a rise of 324,000 compared to last year and the largest total since records began in 1971.