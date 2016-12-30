Thieves Target Cash Machine In Newcastle

30 December 2016, 14:17

Cash Point in Jesmond

An amount of money has been stolen from a cashpoint in Newcastle, after thieves cut through the wall of a vacant shop.

It happened around midnight at an ATM on Jesmond Road, which is immediately next door to the locally well-known 'Double Diner' take
away.

Thieves broke into the vacant premises, via a rear window, then cut through an internal wall to get to the room housing the cashpoint. 

They then attacked the cashpoint machine using cutting equipment and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Acting Detective Inspector Graeme Barr said: 
"This is a busy area of Jesmond and people out for the night may have seen someone acting suspiciously using cutting equipment late
at night or heard the offenders, especially as the cutting equipment would have made quite a noise."

If so we would ask them to contact us."

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Music News

See more Music News

Lucy Hale PLL Wrap

Lucy Hale Confirms That One Of The PLL Fan Theories Is Correct & It's Seriously Surprising

Gilmore Girls Netflix tweet

Netflix Just Tweeted About The Father Of THAT Gilmore Girls Pregnancy & Now We're Confused AF
J.Lo and Drake

Drake & J.Lo Confirm Their Relationship As They Are Spotted Kissing, Grinding & Photobooth-ing

Drake

Briana Jungwirth and stepdad

Briana Jungwirth’s Stepdad Wants To Sue Fan Sites For Trolling Her & Freddie Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson

2007 Songs

23 Songs Turning 10 In 2017 That'll Make You Feel Hella Old!