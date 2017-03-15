Teenager Dies In Middlesbrough Police Chase

A 16-year-old boy has died, after a crash during a police chase in Middlesbrough last night

At around 8pm yesterday evening, police officers in a marked police vehicle, spotted a Ford Focus vehicle containing a number of people.

Officers activated the police vehicle’s lights and sirens, but the Ford Focus failed to stop.

A short chase followed, during which the Ford Focus collided with a Nissan Qashqai which was being driven near the junction of Park Road North and Park Vale Road, next to Albert Park.

A 16-year-old boy in the Focus suffered serious injuries during the collision. He was taken to the James Cook Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two men, aged 17 and 22, have been arrested in connection with what happened, while Cleveland Police has notified the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Anyone who saw a silver Ford Focus driving in the Park Road North area of Middlesbrough just before 8pm on Tuesday evening is being asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting Event 043723.