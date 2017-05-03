Teenage Biker Dies In Newcastle Crash

3 May 2017, 11:14

tape

An 18-year-old biker has died, after colliding with a tree in Newcastle last night (2/5)

Police received a report around 9pm, that a motorcycle had left the road on Lancefield Avenue in the Walker area and collided with a tree.

The 18-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was later pronounced dead. 

The road was closed for a number of hours last night to allow officers to carry out their investigation but it has since been re-opened.

Enquiries to establish the cause are continuing today and police are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision.

The motorcycle being ridden was a blue and silver Yamaha 125cc motorcycle which would have been travelling east on Lancefield Avenue when it crashed.

If you saw the collision, or saw the motorcycle in question around the time of the incident, then contact police on 101 quoting log 1258 02/05/17. 

Trending On Capital FM

JK Rowling and Harry Potter

J.K. Rowling Has Twitter In Uproar After She Apologised For Killing Off One Of Harry Potter's Most Famous Characters
Zayn Malik is in a wheelchair and no one knows why

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Judge Rinder Bear Payne

Liam Payne Confirms His Baby Is Called ‘Bear’ – And Reveals What He & Cheryl Do At Home

One Direction

Vin Diesel & Steve Aoki

Vin Diesel Recorded A Track With Steve Aoki & Hearing It Actually Brought Him To Tears

90s Fashion

11 Fashion Mistakes You Will Definitely Have Made In Your Teens

Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Roast Roman Kemp

WATCH: Bieber & Wine! Ed Sheeran Reveals His Hilarious Night In With GF Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran

Kendall Jenner ASAP Rocky

These Photos Of Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky 100% Confirm Their Relationship