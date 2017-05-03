Teenage Biker Dies In Newcastle Crash

An 18-year-old biker has died, after colliding with a tree in Newcastle last night (2/5)

Police received a report around 9pm, that a motorcycle had left the road on Lancefield Avenue in the Walker area and collided with a tree.



The 18-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was later pronounced dead.



The road was closed for a number of hours last night to allow officers to carry out their investigation but it has since been re-opened.



Enquiries to establish the cause are continuing today and police are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision.



The motorcycle being ridden was a blue and silver Yamaha 125cc motorcycle which would have been travelling east on Lancefield Avenue when it crashed.



If you saw the collision, or saw the motorcycle in question around the time of the incident, then contact police on 101 quoting log 1258 02/05/17.