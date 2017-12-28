Sunderland Man Found Dead At Recycling Plant

28 December 2017, 14:17

police tape generic

A man from Sunderland been found dead at a recycling plant after getting into a bin during a night out.

The man has now been named as 28 year old Jay McLaren, of Hadleigh Road, who was discovered on Christmas Eve.

Jay was reported missing by family on Saturday 23 December 2017, after he failed to return home following a night out in Sunderland.

While it is believed there was no third party involvement, police are seeking information from the public to help trace Jay's last movements.

The last confirmed sighting of Jay is at 0415 hours on Saturday 23rd December 2017 outside Arizona and Purple bar.

From here, he is understood to have been taken to the recycling plant after entering a bin that was later collected in the early hours of Saturday 23rd December 2017.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said:

"Jay's family are being supported by specialist officers and wish to send a message to drinkers and partygoers to stay safe on a night out, particularly as New Year's Eve approaches."

"They're urging people to stay together and keep an eye out for friends."

"Anyone who believes they may have seen or spoken to Jay in the early hours of Saturday 23rd December 2017 should contact police on 101 quoting 1205 231217."

