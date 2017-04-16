Man Arrested Over South Shields Hit And Run

16 April 2017, 06:20

Anderson Street South Shields hit and run

A man's been arrested after another man was killed in a suspected hit and run in South Shields.

The 20-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Anderson Street, early on Saturday morning (15th April).

The driver of the car left the scene.

A 20-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in police custody.

Enquiries are on-going and any witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 216 150417.

