Man Arrested Over South Shields Hit And Run

A man's been arrested after another man was killed in a suspected hit and run in South Shields.

The 20-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Anderson Street, early on Saturday morning (15th April).

The driver of the car left the scene.

A 20-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in police custody.

Enquiries are on-going and any witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 216 150417.