Newcastle Man Bailed Over 'Explosives' Arrest

27 September 2017, 00:00

Fenham

A 22-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of explosive offences in Newcastle has been released on bail, police have said.

Officers from the Counter Terrorism Unit have carried out searches in Cedar Road, Fenham, in a planned operation.

Northumbria Police reassured locals that the area was safe.

The incident was not thought to be terror-related, and nothing to cause immediate concern has been found.

A spokeswoman for the North East Counter Terrorism Unit said: "The man has this evening been released on bail pending further inquiries.

"Both searches have now concluded and we would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding during last night's and today's activity."

Chief Inspector John Heckels said: "We would like to reassure the local community that there is nothing to suggest that there was, or is, any risk to people in the area.

"We have extra officers in the area to reassure people and anyone with any concerns can speak to us by ringing 101."

