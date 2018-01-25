Man Seriously Injured After Firing Gun in Newcastle

25 January 2018, 10:25

tape

A man has suffered life-changing injuries after firing a gun in Newcastle.

Benfield Road has been blocked off since last night (24/1). 

Police were sent to the scene after reports of concern for his welfare. 

The police watchdog will now investigate.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At about 8.25pm yesterday officers were deployed to Benfield Road in Newcastle after receiving a report of concern for a male. 

“During the incident, the 50-year-old man discharged a firearm. 

“He was taken to hospital with what are described as life changing but non-life threatening injuries. 

“No-one else was injured and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. 

“As is standard practice with such incidents, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).”

